Azerbaijan & Saudi Arabia discuss renewable energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

At the meeting, the current status of cooperation on projects of Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant with a capacity of 240 MW, wind power with a total onshore and offshore capacity of 2.5 GW, as well as energy storage systems were discussed.

The action plan and deadlines for the implementation of Khizi-Absheron WPP were reviewed. The issues arising from the signed contracts were discussed and the intensification of the construction of the station was agreed. It was noted that the Wind Farm will be commissioned in 2025. The station is planned to produce 1 billion kWh of electricity per year, which will save 220 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevent the emission of more than 400,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the results of research on the development of renewable energy in Nakhchivan and the assessment of hydrogen production in our country. ACWA Power was invited to participate in green energy projects in Nakhchivan.