IX Kazan OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum ends

May 23, 2023 As reported, recently the IX OIC Youth Entrepreneurship International Forum has been held in the framework of the XIV International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum” in the city of Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan (RF), Azernews reports.

The Forum was jointly organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, and the Youth Social Fund "Selet" of Tatarstan Republic.

More than 200 applications were submitted to participate in this year's Forum, and 31 startup projects representing 14 countries (Azerbaijan, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, Turkey, USA, Kenya, etc.) were selected by a jury of experts. The winners were announced by the decision of the jury represented by international experts. ICYF-ERC allocated USD 10,000 for the first-place winner, the “Evocraft” project, authored by young businessmen from Tunisia, Ali Cherif and Haytem Dabbabi. The above-mentioned project is aimed at spreading technological knowledge and obtaining scientific achievements among young people in the future. The Chair of the Board of the ICYF-ERC, Elchin Asgarov, and the Minister of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rinat Sadykov, congratulated the winners of the startup projects and wished them success.

Within the framework of this year's Forum, Memorandums of Cooperation (MoCs) were signed between the participating companies and institutions. Thus, the memorandum signed by the Chair of the Board of the ICYF-ERC, Elchin Asgarov, and the Director of the Youth Entrepreneurship Support Center of Uzbekistan, Orian-Mehroj Rashidov, reflects the provisions of supporting startup projects in Eurasia and improving the skills of young entrepreneurs in the coming years.

The "OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum" initiative was put forward by the ICYF-ERC and aims to eliminate youth unemployment by creating new jobs in OIC member countries. It should be noted that so far more than 1,000 young businessmen representing 50 countries have participated in Kazan forums, and investments allocated to start-up projects exceed USD 2 million.