Azerbaijan, Russia to produce vehicles

Azermash LLC, a resident of Hajigabul Industrial Estate, will cooperate with the Russian company Sollers in the field of automobile production, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the "Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2023" International Economic Forum held in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, the Russian company Sollers and Azermash LLC, a resident of Hajigabul Industrial Estate signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the production of Sollers light commercial vehicles in Azerbaijan.

The document envisages the organization of the production of Sollers light commercial vehicles at the enterprises of Azermash using components (spare parts) imported from Russia.

The memorandum was signed by Nikolay Sobolev, CEO of Sollers company, and Emin Akhundov, chairman of Azermash LLC.