Azerbaijan and UAE mutually cancel visa regime

Rena Murshud

Azerbaijan and the UAE are mutually canceling the visa regime for citizens.

According to Azernews, today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) discussed about visa regime for citizens between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

"This was reflected in the bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the exchange of notes in connection with the introduction of amendments to the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the exemption from entry visas of persons with diplomatic and special service passports" and "On the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the exemption from entry visas for persons with diplomatic passports," said in the meeting.

According to the change, the word "diplomatic" in the Memorandum was replaced by the words "general civil, diplomatic and special/service". That is, visa-free entry was previously applicable only to holders of diplomatic and special / service passports, but after the change it will also apply to holders of civil passports.