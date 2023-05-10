State Tourism Agency, ICOMOS hold joint training program

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency has organized international training program "Strengthening the skills of World Heritage Professionals" in Baku. The training program was held in partnership with the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and ICOMOS Azerbaijan National Committee, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azadeh Huseynova noted that the protection and management of world heritage sites, which are the most important cultural places on earth, require special skills.

She stressed the importance of the strengthening skills and knowledge in terms of protection of world cultural heritage, adding that the training program creates a unique opportunity to increase skills, learn from each other, and exchange experience in the field of protection of world heritage objects.

Azade Huseynova reminded that the Shaki Khan Palace and the historical center of Sheki, included in the World Heritage List, are managed by the State Tourism Agency and emphasized that continuous steps are being taken to protect the cultural and historical monuments in this reserve for future generations.

Chairman of the Icherisheher Management Board Shahin Seyidzadeh said that the organization of this training program in Azerbaijan is of great importance in terms of increasing the practical knowledge of experts in the field of protection of world heritage sites, restoration and conservation of cultural heritage objects.

After that, the video address of ICOMOS President Teresa Patricio was presented to the event participants.

It was noted that experts from 17 countries covering different regions of the world, specialists in the field of cultural heritage came to Baku for the first time at the invitation of the ICOMOS organization. Amiong them are experts from Israel, France, Poland, Georgia, Turkiye, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Russia, Romania, Moldova, Georgia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Oman and other countries.

The training program also discussed the rules and procedures of the World Heritage Convention, including the selection criteria of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites, negative effects and risks to the management of these sites. The practical part is planned to be held Maiden Tower and Shirvanshahs' Palace.