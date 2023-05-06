Azerbaijani PM meets with presidents of International Canoe Federation and European Canoe Association

By Azernews





Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with President of the International Canoe Federation Thomas Konietzko and President of the European Canoe Association Jean Zoungrana.





Ali Asadov praised the participation of Thomas Konietzko and Jean Zoungrana in the President Cup 2023 Regatta dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.





The Prime Minister hailed the fact that the solemn opening ceremony of the tournament was held for the third time in Azerbaijan`s liberated Sugovushan settlement. He noted that the number of countries participating in the competition is increasing year by year.



