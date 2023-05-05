bp project offers professional development opportunities for university teachers in Ganja

bp on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – TPAO, SOCAR, SGC, LUKOIL, NICO, MOL, Equinor, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, Eni, TotalEnergies, ONGCVidesh – has announced a new educational project aimed at enhancing the knowledge of English and developing innovative teaching skills of a group of 70 teachers of Ganja universities. The project is part of bp’s and its co-venturers' close cooperation with local universities in support of their capacity-building efforts including the improvement of the quality of teaching.

The overall objective of the project is to enhance the quality of teaching in higher educational institutions of Ganja by upgrading the teachers’ knowledge of English and equipping them with new teaching methodologies.

The program will be delivered online except for a two-day workshop to be held in Ganja at the beginning of the course, which will require project participants’ physical presence.

The English language training will focus on increasing the teachers’ proficiency across all four skills – writing, speaking, reading, and listening. In addition, the program will provide the project participants with new tools and techniques that can help them be more effective in the classroom and thus contribute to their overall professional development.

An event was held at the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University to mark the launch of the project.

The project activities started in April 2023 and will continue for one year till April 2024.

The cost of the project, which will be implemented by the British Council, is around AZN150,000 ($88,000).