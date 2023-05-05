Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency removes obstacles the export of Azerbaijani caviar

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency continues the regulatory and control measures implemented in order to increase the export potential of Azerbaijan and facilitate the export of food products produced in our republic to the European market, Azernews reports, citing the Agency.

As a result of the work carried out, the caviar products manufactured in Azerbaijan according to modern standards will be exported again to the European Union (EU) member countries.

“Thus, the Monitoring Plan for caviar products obtained from fish breeding establishments (aquaculture) was prepared and successfully implemented by the Agency in 2022. After the results of the monitoring were analyzed by the Health and Food Safety Directorate of the European Commission, the name of the Republic of Azerbaijan was added to the list of third-party countries or their lists of regions and was included in the relevant appendix of Regulation No. 405 dated March 24, 2021. Also, the legislation on food safety, as well as control and regulatory measures in this field, have been adapted to European legislation in order to allow the shipment of food products of animal origin to EU member states,” the Agency noted.

The Agency added that it will enable to re-export the of caviar products produced in food facilities operating in accordance with EU requirements in Azerbaijan to the European market.