Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan ink MoU on international container transportation

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

The 2nd International exhibition and conference "International transport-transit corridors: interconnection and development - 2023" finished its work on May 4 in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC told that new realities in the field of international transportation, development of transport and transit corridors, as well as observed in the field of logistics, were discussed at the conference.

Within the framework of the conference, a Memorandum of Understanding on international container transportation was signed between ADY Container LLC and Turkmenistan Transport and Logistics Center SC. The new cooperation platform will make an important contribution to the efficient and fast organization of container transportation in the Eurasian region.

In the fringe of the conference, the next meeting of the railway operators of the participating countries on the CASCA+ international multimodal route was held, and new prospects for the development of transit opportunities were discussed.