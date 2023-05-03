Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park to manufacture equipment used in mine clearing

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park will manufacture equipment used in landmine clearing, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

He noted that the industrial park gave the resident status to Improtex Qarabag Sanaye Complex LLC. In addition to the equipment used in landmine clearing, the company will produce special-purpose equipment and metal products, as well.

The tweet reads that the volume of investment is over AZN7.3m ($4.3m) and the company will provide 124 people with jobs. The Minister emphasized that the establishment of this enterprise will make a significant contribution to the mine-clearing process in the liberated territories and accelerate the Great Return.