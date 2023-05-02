Azerbaijan & Belgium to cooperate in field of offshore wind energy

Azerbaijan has agreed to cooperate with Belgium on the exchange of experience in the use of offshore wind energy.

Azernews reports that Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov wrote about this on his Twitter page.

Parviz Shahbazov met in Brussels with Belgian Minister of Energy Tinne Van der Straten and Energy Commissioner of the European Union Kadri Simson.

"A fruitful meeting was held with Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straten. We agreed on cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy," Shakhbazov wrote.

The Minister also noted that the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, EU support in the development of the green energy corridor, cooperation on energy transition and energy efficiency issues were discussed at the Brussels meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU Energy Dialogue.