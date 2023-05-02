Azerbaijan to produce automobile spare parts

Qabil Ashirov

Joint Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan automobile manufacturing enterprise plans to produce spare parts, Azernews reports, citing the chairman of the Azerbaijan Machine and Equipment Manufacturers Association Emin Akhundov telling at the sideline of the groundbreaking ceremony of the joint Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan automobile plant.

He said that this step is planned within the third stage of the realization of the car production project.

He noted that currently, the construction of a joint plant for car production has been started. This is the first stage of the implementation of the project, which includes car assembly. In the second stage, the development of the plant and the preparation for the launch of additional production facilities are planned, and in the third stage, the joint enterprise is planning to produce spare parts.

The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan joint automobile plant is expected to be launched in May 2025. The investment cost of the plant will be AZN88m ($52m). A total of 1,200 new jobs will be opened in the factory, which will be located in a 16-hectare area in the Hajigabul Industrial Estate. The capacity of the plant will be 30 thousand cars per year. Technologies from countries such as the USA, Italy, China, Korea, and Uzbekistan will be used in the enterprise. The enterprise is expected to produce such branded cars as Chevrolet, Cobalt, Malibu, Tracker, and Equinox.