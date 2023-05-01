Azerbaijan, Turkiye ink Protocol on Amendment to Preferential Commercial Code

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed The Protocol on the Amendment to the Preferential Commercial Code, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

The Economy Ministry said that Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus in Samsun, Turkiye.

At the meeting, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the importance of the political will of the heads of state and the implementation of their tasks in the development of relations. He noted that the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance creates favorable conditions for the effective use of the economic potential of the two countries. The Minister said that Turkiye is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan, and expanding the scope of the Preferential Trade Agreement between the two countries will be another contribution to the realization of goals in the direction of increasing the trade turnover with Turkiye.

Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus underscored the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries and expressed his views on the direction of further strengthening of Azerbaijan-Turkiye cooperation.

At the meeting, the current situation on trade and investment was reviewed, as well as discussions were held on possible cooperation opportunities.

Within the framework of the visit, the Protocol on Amendments to the Preferential Trade Agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkiye was signed. The document was signed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and his Turkish counterpart Mehmet Mus.

It is significant to note that the Preferential Trade Agreement, which entered into force on March 1, 2021, allows the export of a number of Azerbaijani products to Turkiye on preferential terms - without paying import duties.