Azerbaijan’s solar power capacity up in 2022, IRENA says

Azerbaijan’s solar power capacity in 2022 amounted to 51 MW, Azernews reports via the latest publication from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

According to the report, this is an increase of 6.25 percent, compared to 2021 (48 MW).

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s solar energy capacity increased by 45.7 percent, compared to 2020 (35 MW), and by 54.5 percent, compared to 2019 (33 MW), IRENA said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s total renewable energy capacity in 2022 amounted to 1,339 MW, which is an increase of 1.74 percent year-on-year (1,316 MW in 2021).

As the IRENA noted, in 2022, renewables accounted for 40 percent of global installed power capacity.

"2022 has seen the largest increase in renewable energy capacity to date – the world added almost 295 GW of renewables, increasing the stock of renewable power by 9.6 percent and contributing an unprecedented 83 percent of global power additions, largely due to the growth of solar and wind power," the report added.