Azerbaijan leads in terms of car re-export from Georgia

22 April 2023 [10:35] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijan took first place in terms of import of Georgia's re-exported cars from January through March 2023, Azernews reports with reference to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

The National Statistics Office of Georgia said that Georgia re-exported 7,300 cars worth $99.7 million to Azerbaijan during this period. Next, come Armenia ($87.3 million) and Kazakhstan ($87.2 million).

Moreover, Georgia re-exported 22,400 cars worth $412 million to foreign countries from January through March of this year.

