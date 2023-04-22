Azerbaijan leads in terms of car re-export from Georgia

Azerbaijan took first place in terms of import of Georgia's re-exported cars from January through March 2023, Azernews reports with reference to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

The National Statistics Office of Georgia said that Georgia re-exported 7,300 cars worth $99.7 million to Azerbaijan during this period. Next, come Armenia ($87.3 million) and Kazakhstan ($87.2 million).

Moreover, Georgia re-exported 22,400 cars worth $412 million to foreign countries from January through March of this year.