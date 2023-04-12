Ministry reports of Azerbaijan's electricity production and export

January-March 2023, electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 551.7 million kW/h or 7.7 percent compared with the same period of 2022 and amounted to 7,756.2 million kW/h, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

According to the information received from the ministry, electricity production at TPP increased by 527.3 million kW/h, amounting to 7,387.4 million kW/h, at HPPs decreased by 24.7 million kW/h, amounting to 277.9 million kW/h, and on other sources (WPP, SPP, and Solid Household Waste Incineration Plant) increased by 0.3 million kW/h, amounting to 90.9 million kW/h.

In three months of 2023, electricity generation made up 7,043.4 mln kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (6,781.1 mln kWh at TPPs, 262.3 mln kWh at HPPs), 87.3 mln kWh on State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (61.5 mln kWh at TPPs, 13.6 mln kWh at HPPs, 12.2 mln kWh at SPP), 11.8 mln kWh at WPPs on Azerishig OJSC, and 613.7 mln kWh on Independent PPs).

In the reporting period, electricity imports amounted to 31.3 million kWh while exports amounted to 1,238.9 million kWh.

It should be noted that the production of electricity in Azerbaijan in March 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 increased by 269.4 million kW/h or 11.7 percent, amounting to 2579.3 million. kW/h.

During the month, imports of electricity production amounted to 10.2 million kWh, and exports to 402.9 million kWh.