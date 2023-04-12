Azerbaijan & UAE’s AD Ports Group discuss prospects for coop

Qabil Ashirov

A video conference was held between the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and the Managing Director and Group CEO of UAE’s AD Ports Group Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi in the format of a video conference, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The sides underscored the growing economic cooperation in various areas, including successful partnership relations in trade, investment, and other fields, between Azerbaijan and the UAE. Stressing the important role of joint initiatives from both sides in the development of economic and trade relations, the pair hailed the efforts of AD Ports to establish new cooperative relations.

It was pointed out that there are wide opportunities for joint cooperation on projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, as well as in the Caspian Sea basin, and the active participation of business circles in this field is important.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on the prospects of cooperation between AD Ports and our country, transport logistics, business, and investment opportunities.