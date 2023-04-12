Azerbaijan & South Korea discuss potential cooperation opportunities

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), met with Seongsu Kim, the CEO of the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) for the CIS countries, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

According to the information received from SMBDA, the head of KOTRA’s Azerbaijan Office Kyekwon Jo participated at the meeting, as well. The meeting discussed the potential cooperation opportunities, and joint initiatives to support the development of local SMEs. Orkhan Mammadov gave detailed information on the SMBDA's activities and support mechanisms.

The Chairman of SMBDA also posted a tweet and noted that he was pleased to receive the Korean Delegation led by Seongsu Kim. The Chairman noted that they discussed the expansion of potential cooperation opportunities, and promoting trade initiatives among the SMEs of Azerbaijan and Korea.