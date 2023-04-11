Kazakh oil to be transported through an Azerbaijan offered route

Qabil Ashirov

In April of 2023, Kazakhstan plans to export 125,000 tons of oil through Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing Zhumangarin Serik, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Trade and Integration.

"Based on the agreement signed between KazMunayGaz and SOCAR companies last year, we will supply 1.5 million tons of oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in 2023. The process started in March and the first two tankers with 20,000 tons of oil were sent. Another 125,000 tons of oil will be exported in April," the minister said.

According to him, Baku also offers other routes.

"For example, the technical characteristics of the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline are currently being reviewed, and oil can also be transported to the ports of Batumi and Poti by rail," the Deputy Minister noted.

Zhumangarin Serik also said that the issue of establishing a single operator on the transit route of Jumangar - a joint venture with cheap transit facilities and using innovative technologies was actively discussed with the Azerbaijani side.