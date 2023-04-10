Azerbaijan to export vegetable products to Japan

Qabil Ashirov

Tet International Development LLC with Japanese capital and shareholder Taro Sawada cultivates tobacco on an area of about 1,200 hectares in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Director of the company Namig Asgarov telling in an interview with the local media outlets.

Regarding future projects and prospects, Namig Asgarov said that Tet International Development would also invest in the livestock sector in Azerbaijan, and farms will be created for this purpose. Preparations are being made in this direction.

Previously, the head of Tet International Development Company, Taro Sawada, while talking about future plans, said that investments in other fields have started, along with tobacco farming. Soon, a processing plant producing charcoal from hazelnut shells will begin operating in Zagatala. In addition, fruit and vegetable products are planned to be packed and exported to Japan.

Taro Sawada invests in the tobacco sector in Azerbaijan. At present, 4 tobacco processing enterprises of his company are operating in Azerbaijan. The company exports Azerbaijani tobacco.