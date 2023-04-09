Financial flows in agricultural sector increased by 75 percent

In the first quarter of 2023, the financial flows in the field of agriculture increased by 75 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to AZN191.5m ($112,6m), Azernews reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The CBA noted that the largest increase was in the fishing (14.7 times) and fish farming (4.5 times) groups, the growth was mainly contributed by the cultivation of annual plants ($28,53m), animal husbandry ($13,24m) and provision of services in the field of agriculture ($5,24m) came from groups. A decrease was recorded in the groups of wood supply (-85.4 percent), provision of forestry services (-20.8 percent) and plant propagation (-20.7 percent).