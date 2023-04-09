Azerbaijani & Chinese companies discuss prospects for cooperation

A delegation of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC, Azeraluminium LLC and CHALIECO company of China have discussed prospects for cooperation, Azernews reports.

CHALIECO company is one of the world's leading companies in engineering and construction contracting and equipment manufacturing. The company has implemented more than 250 international projects so far.

The meeting focused on increasing the production capacity of the aluminum plant, joint development of projects to be implemented with respect to raw materials required for aluminum production.

The companies agreed on an action plan and decided to prepare certain information on the mentioned issues and hold new meetings.

As part of the business trip to Azerbaijan, the management and technical staff of "CHALIECO" company, visited the Ganja aluminum factory complex to discuss further improvement of the production process.