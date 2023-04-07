Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan mull on elimination of double taxation

Qabil Ashirov

Negotiations were held between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan on the draft agreement on the elimination of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion in relation to income taxes, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy

The STS said that the experts of the service and authorized representatives of the Ministry of Finance, officials of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the State Tax Service from Kyrgyzstan participated at the event.

During the discussions, Orkhan Musayev, head of the International Taxation and Tax Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Economy, emphasized that the start of negotiations on the agreement with Kyrgyzstan is of great importance for both countries. It was noted that if the agreement is signed, favorable conditions will be created for investors, and effective mutual relations will be formed in the exchange of information.

As a result of the three-day discussions, an agreement was reached on all provisions of the draft agreement related to taxation. During the discussions held in the conditions of mutual understanding, the parties agreed to strengthen efforts to reach an agreement on the remaining issues in a short period of time.



