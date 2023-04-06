Azerbaijan's SMBDA inks MoU with Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

The Memorandum was inked within the framework of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Tajikistan.

The document was signed by the chairman of the SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov and the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan Jamshed Jumakhonzoda.

The memorandum envisages the promotion of trade and investment cooperation between entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, especially small and medium-sized businesses, mutual information on various events and exchange of experience in the field of serving SMEs, and organizing joint events and exhibitions to strengthen cooperation between SMEs.



