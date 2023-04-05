US companies eye participating in Azerbaijan implemented projects: US Assistant Secretary of Commerce

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev received the US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Minister.

The meeting discussed the economic and commercial relations between Azerbaijan and the USA.

Elnur Aliyev emphasized the importance of organizing the USA-Azerbaijan Green Energy Forum in Baku in terms of increasing the volume of investments between the two countries and applying the US experience in the field of renewable energy. He pointed out that Azerbaijan already has examples of successful cooperation with the world's leading companies in this sector.

Besides that, he also spoke about the regional and globally important projects initiated and participated in by Azerbaijan. He touched on the successful cooperation with the United States in the field of energy.

Elnur Aliyev mentioned that Azerbaijan also has great potential in other sectors including agriculture, logistics, etc. The meeting heard the transit importance of Azerbaijan for the USA and the importance of joint efforts to further expand the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

In addition, it has been brought to attention that the USA has invested over $18bn in the Azerbaijani economy. The US-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce is an effective mechanism for the development of investment cooperation and the establishment of bilateral business relations.

Arun Venkataraman said that US companies intend to participate in the projects implemented in Azerbaijan and shared his views on the direction of expansion of economic relations. He emphasized the importance of intensifying the business dialogue between the companies for the expansion of economic relations.

In the end, the parties exchanged views on the directions of cooperation in the fields of promotion of trade and investment relations, energy diversification, transfer of technologies, logistics, green energy, and digital economy.