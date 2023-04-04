TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan, Italy eye mutual investments

04 April 2023 [10:38] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews 

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Italian Deputy Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Edmondo Cirielli discussed mutual investments and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.

According to the tweet of the Azerbaijani minister, during the meeting, the sides also discussed the current state of the trade-economic relations.

Print version

Views: 128

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also