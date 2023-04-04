Great Wall upgrades the crossover Wey Mocha

The Wey Mocha crossover, named after the coffee drink, debuted in 2021. Now it's time for restyling, and it looks like the Great Wall designers decided to imitate the flagship - the large Lanshan SUV. The similarity is achieved due to the characteristic two-tier headlights and a "secret" radiator grill, Azernews informs, citing Autohome.

From the stern, the novelty is easiest to recognize by the lights a la Genesis and the trunk lid, divided in two by an LED strip. The interior has a different central tunnel: the transmission control joystick has been replaced with a paddle shifter, the interface of the climate control sensor unit has changed, and the steering wheel design has become more traditional.

Announced two plug-in hybrid versions with an electric range of up to 215 or 245 kilometers on the CLTC cycle. In the current model, the role of a gasoline engine is performed by a 1.5-liter “turbo-four”, which is likely to remain with the upgraded Wey Mocha.

More details about the new Wey Mocha will appear within a month. Probably, a full-fledged presentation of the crossover will take place in two weeks at the auto show in Shanghai.