Azerbaijani Energy Minister meets his Turkish counterpart amid ministerial event in Hungary

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Turkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fateh Donmez within the framework of the meeting of energy ministers of the Organization of Turkish States in Hungary, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

The minister said that he was saddened by the tragedy that happened in Turkiye and that Azerbaijan is always with the brotherly country.

At the meeting discussed the issues related to gas transit through Turkiye, increasing the transmission capacity of TANAP within the framework of the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, new opportunities for cooperation in the field of exploration and production of hydrocarbon deposits between SOCAR and BOTAS, TPAO, and the implementation of the Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline project. The meeting heard that the construction of the part of the pipeline passing through Turkiye will be started in the near future.

Besides that, the meeting also discussed large-scale wind and solar energy projects to be implemented with investors in Nakhchivan. The export of a large part of this energy to Turkiye, as well as the steps to be taken in the direction of supplying green energy to Europe through this country, were considered. In order to realize new opportunities for cooperation, the importance of signing a relevant document in the field of energy between the two countries was noted.