IMF updates economic growth in Azerbaijan

Qabil Ashirov

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has updated the forecast of economic growth in Azerbaijan for 2023, Azernews reports, citing IMF.

According to the information received from the IMF, the forecasted growth of the real gross domestic product in Azerbaijan in 2023 will be 2.5%.

The International Monetary Fund predicted inflation in Azerbaijan this year at the level of 10.8%.

We should note that earlier the IMF lowered the forecast for economic growth in the region of Central Asia and the Middle East, which includes Azerbaijan, from 5.3% to 3.2%.



