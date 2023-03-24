Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover soars in January-February

By Azernews





Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover exceeded $48 million in January-February, 2023.

Over the reported period, Azerbaijan imported products worth $43.4 million from Belarus, while the volume of Azerbaijan's exports to Belarus amounted to $4.9 million, Azernews reports.

Noting that, Azerbaijan and Belarus are cooperating in various sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus for 2022 amounted to $363.5 million.