Azerbaijani oil prices increase

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.76 per barrel on March 23, increasing by 40 cents compared to the previous price.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.03 per barrel, also up by 40 cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $42.21 per barrel on March 23, growing by 52 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, also rose by 52 cents compared to the previous price and made up $75.88 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 24, 2023)