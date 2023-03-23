Azerbaijan's business environment discussed at Coventry University

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Elin Suleymanov, has lectured on the business environment in Azerbaijan at Coventry University.

Azernews reports, citing AzerTag that during the lecture, the ambassador has touched on many topics related to Azerbaijan.

First, Professor Abraham Joseph talked about the activities of Ambassador E. Suleymanov and said that he was happy to see him at the university.

Azerbaijani students who played a leading role in organizing the event, Nigar Asadova from the Faculty of Global Business Management and Elmin Dashdemirli from the Faculty of International Human Resources gave information to the guests about Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the modern history of the country, Ambassador E. Suleymanov talked about the successes achieved by redirecting the revenues of the oil sector to the non-oil sector.

"Thanks to the foresight and wisdom of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, we realized that the development of the entire region can be possible together with the neighboring states. For this, we have considered having stable economic and political relations with the neighboring states as a priority."

In his speech, the ambassador talked about many regional and international projects such as Baku-Supsa, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Main Export Pipeline, Shah Deniz gas-condensate fields.

He then talked about the 44-day Patriotic War and pointed out that after 30 years of negotiations, Azerbaijan itself had to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council.

In the end, the ambassador answered the students' questions.