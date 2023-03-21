Azerbaijani oil prices decline

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $74.75 per barrel on March 20, decreasing by $0.65 compared to the previous price, Azernews reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.58 per barrel, down by $0.79 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $38.27 per barrel on March 20, declining by $0.51 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.57 compared to the previous price and made up $71.71 per barrel.