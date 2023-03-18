State Statistical Committe discloses volume of natural gas transported through BTE

By Azernews

In January-February of 2023, 7.9bn cubic meters of natural gas were transported through main gas pipelines in Azerbaijan, and an increase of 12.7 percent was observed compared to the same months of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

According to the information received from the Committee, in two months, 45.8 percent of gas transportation was carried out through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (South Caucasus Pipeline - SCPK) pipeline, and 3.6bn cubic meters of natural gas were exported through this pipeline.