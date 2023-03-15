Spokesperson: Turkiye can increase transmission capacity of Azerbaijan gas pipeline

Qabil Ashirov

Turkiye can increase the transmission capacity of its networks for Azerbaijani gas, which Europe accepts as an alternative to Russian gas, Azernews reports citing Turkish President’s Official Representative Ibrahim Kalin’s interview with local media.

"Since Europe has already decided not to buy oil and gas from Russia, there are two possible alternatives to compensate for this. The first of them is gas exported from Azerbaijan to Turkiye. We can increase the transmission capacity of the pipelines," Ibrahim Kalin said.

According to him, the second alternative is the energy resources of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

"For political reasons, it was planned to bypass Turkiye and transport gas to Greece through Cyprus. However, it was rejected because it was too expensive. So there is no third alternative. Turkiye participates in both alternatives," Ibrahim Kalin added.