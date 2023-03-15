Asian Regional Forum on Public Debt Management discusses Azerbaijan's achievements

Qabil Ashirov

Traditional "Asian Regional Forum on Public Debt Management" of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was held on the Indonesian island of Bali, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry, the delegation led by Azer Mursagulov, director of the State Debt and Financial Liabilities Management Agency of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry participated in the forum and the forum discussed "Global and regional economic perspectives", "Development in local currency markets", "Control and reporting of public debt management", "Application of information communication technologies in the field of public debt management" and other topics.

Azer Mursagulov, who spoke at the panel discussion on "Changing duties and powers of institutions responsible for public debt management" within the framework of the forum, discussed the latest achievements in the field of public debt in Azerbaijan, including the replacement of foreign public debt with domestic public debt, public debt management and gave detailed information about the implementation of the strategy.

The main goal of organizing the forum is to share the advanced practices of member countries in the field of public debt management with the event participants and to discuss issues of mutual interest.



