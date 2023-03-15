State Statistical Committee discloses inflation rate in Azerbaijan

Qabil Ashirov

The State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan has made a report of inflation in Azerbaijan for the past two months of 2023 years.

According to the report, the rate of inflation increased by 13.9 percent in January-February 2023, Azernews reports, referring to the SSC.

Also, in the same period, the consumer price index (inflation indicator) was 13.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022, including 17.3 percent for food products, beverages, and tobacco products, 12.2 percent for non-food products, and paid services to the population increased by 10.6 percent.

According to the committee, it was noted that in February 2023, the consumer price index increased by 1.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 14.1 percent compared to February 2022.

As for food products, beverages, and tobacco products in February, the consumer price index increased by 1.8 percent versus to previous month, and it increased by 17.1 percent compared with February 2022.

Meanwhile, in February 2023, the consumer price index for non-food products increased by 0.4 percent compared to January and rose by 12.2 percent compared to February 2022.