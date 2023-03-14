Azerbaijan & South Korea discuss potential projects in aluminum industry

Qabil Ashirov

The management team of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC met with the director of the South Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Kyekwon Jo and the first secretary of the South Korean Embassy to Azerbaijan Youkyoung Hwang, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC.

The meeting discussed activities included in the portfolio of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, especially potential projects related to the aluminum industry. Besides that, views were exchanged in the direction of establishing relations with Korean companies, prospects for joint cooperation, attracting new investors, and assessing investment opportunities.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided to hold new meetings at the next stage of joint cooperation.