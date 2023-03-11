Azerbaijan & Latvia discuss coop on transport

Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Deputy Minister Rahman Hummetov met with Kaspars Rozkalns, Director General of the Investment and Business Development Agency of Latvia, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Ministry.

The meeting discussed the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia in the direction of transport relations. Besides that, negotiations were held on cargo transportation between the Baltic and Caspian seas. In this regard, the issues of finding suitable routes and transporting goods over these routes were brought to attention.

During the meeting, the establishment of relevant cooperation relations in the future regarding the digitalization of transport, including ICT, cyber security, and "smart cities" were discussed.