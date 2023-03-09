Azerbaijani envoy & top Malaysian officials mull expanding economic & trade relations

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Irfan Davudov met with the chairman of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia, Dato Johari Abdul, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from Azerbaijan’s Embassy to Malaysia, the meeting discussed the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The sides noted that both countries have great potential for developing cooperative relations, and it is necessary to use this potential to expand economic and trade relations.

At the meeting, a wide range of opinions was exchanged on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Malaysia recognized the independence of Azerbaijan on December 31, 1991, and the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in April 1993. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $93.4m in 2022.



