TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan attracts over $36bn investment in decade - Deputy Economy Minister

09 March 2023 [13:07] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews 

Qabil Ashirov

A total of AZN62.3bn ($36.65bn) were invested in Azerbaijan in 2011-2021, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov.

According to Sahib Mammadov the attraction of large-scale investments to Azerbaijan is the result of the favorable business environment created in Azerbaijan.

"No one invests in a country without a favorable business environment. The favorable business environment created by the head of state for entrepreneurs in our country attracts the interest of investors," the deputy minister said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/232559.html

Print version

Views: 92

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also