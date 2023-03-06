Azerbaijan & Hungary discuss mutual interest

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Hungarian Economic Development Minister Márton Nagy, Azernews reports.

In the meeting, it was emphasized that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Hungary is developed, and the official visits of the heads of state and government, and meetings held within the framework of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Hungary in January 2023, are strengthening the cooperation.

The mutual interest in expanding the partnership between the two countries is indicated by the fact that Azerbaijan-Hungary trade turnover is increasing and beneficial investment cooperation is being implemented.

It was stated that energy, industry, transport, information technology, agriculture, trade, and education, etc. opportunities for strengthening relations in these fields are great, and Azerbaijan is taking necessary measures to realize this potential.

Hungarian Economic Development Minister Márton Nagy spoke about the importance of the projects implemented by Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe and shared his views on the expansion of economic and trade relations.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, including prospects of cooperation in the energy field, and opportunities for Hungarian investments in the financial sector.



