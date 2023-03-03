Azerbaijan & Belarus mull coop on expansion and trade relation

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Alakberov met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission, Igor Petrishenko, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

According to the information received from the ministry, sides exchanged opinions on the expansion of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the participation of Belarusian companies in the restoration of territories freed from occupation, the promotion of investments, and other issues of mutual interest.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan-Belarus relations based on the principles of mutual respect and reliable partnership are developing, and a multi-faceted legal framework has been created between our countries.

According to the ministry, the deputy minister gave detailed information about the economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan and pointed out that there are great opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, industry, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, transport, as well as in the restoration and construction works carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

Touching on the economic relation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, Igor Petrishenko spoke about the current state and prospective directions of mutual economic cooperation.

He noted the successful activity of Belarusian companies in machine-building, transport, agriculture, and other fields in Azerbaijan and emphasized that they are interested in expanding economic-trade relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The parties exchanged views on investment promotion and other issues of mutual interest.



