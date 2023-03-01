Azerbaijani energy minister, IsDB chief discuss green energy

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received a delegation led by Muhammad Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

Emphasizing the bank’s support for energy projects, the minister spoke about the fruitful cooperation between Islamic Development Bank and Azerbaijan. The minister gave detailed information about the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan's energy sector, the prospects for the production and export of large volumes of green energy, including green hydrogen, and the work done in the field of energy efficiency and energy regulation.

The minister noted that there are wide opportunities for cooperation with the bank on mega-projects to be implemented in the direction of renewable energy production and transmission in Azerbaijan.

The president of IsDB spoke about the bank’s infrastructure projects, technical support, financial assistance, and the work done in the development of the private sector. He said that the bank is interested in the projects to be implemented in the energy sector in Azerbaijan, especially in the liberated territories, and in the Green Energy Corridor project, which will connect Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary.