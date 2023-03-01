Azerbaijani, Kazakh top bankers discuss inter-bank relations, digital currency

Qabil Ashirov

The chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, met with Kazakh National Bank Governor Galymzhan Pirmatov on March 1, 2023, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the CBA chairman.

The meeting discussed the cooperation between the central banks of the two countries, and macroeconomic situation, the impact of global economic processes on the country's economy, improving monetary policy instruments, the development of payment systems, creation of digital currency.

“Today, as part of our business trip to Kazakhstan, we met with Galymzhan Pirmatov, Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. We discussed expansion and future directions of cooperation between the central banks of #Azerbaijan and #Kazakhstan during the meeting. We also talked about the current #macroeconomic situation, the impact of global economic processes on the country's economy, improving monetary policy instruments, developing payment systems, creating digital currency and other issues,” the governor tweeted.

In the meantime, the CBA chief also met with the Chairman of Tajikstan’s National Bank Kholiqzoda Hokim Hikmatullo. The expansion of and prospects for cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the National Bank of Tajikistan, the macroeconomic situation, the development outlook of the financial–banking sector, reforms in the insurance system, and other topics were discussed in the meeting in Tajikistan.