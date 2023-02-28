Azercosmos exports services worth $1.8m in January 2023

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos exported services worth around $1.8m to 37 countries in January 2023, Azernews reports per the February export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.

Further to the report, the company's revenues from the export of services accounted for 80 percent of its total revenues.

The five main countries to which Azercosmos exported services were the UK for $408,700, Luxembourg for $359,200, France for 270,200, the United Arab Emirates for $146,000, and Pakistan for $87,400.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region that provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators via a fiber-optic network.