Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendments to abolish several state fees

The state fee for issuing permit forms at the border for vehicles engaged in international road transportation in Azerbaijan was proposed to be abolished at meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, a bill on amendments to the Customs Code of Azerbaijan was submitted for discussion.

Along with this, it was proposed to abolish the obligation of customs authorities to issue permit forms at the border to vehicles engaged in international road transportation.

Currently, the fees for freight and passenger road carriers of foreign countries which have an intergovernmental agreement on international road transportation with Azerbaijan, exceeding the entry and exit and transit quota, amount to $100, for trucks - $100 and for passenger buses - $50.

The fees for freight and passenger road carriers of foreign countries which don’t have an intergovernmental agreement on international road transportation with Azerbaijan amount to $150 and $75, respectively.

After discussions, the amendments were put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.