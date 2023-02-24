Azerbaijan & Saudi Arabia Business Council to hold first meeting to promote joint initiative

Sabina Mammadli

The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Business Council will be held in the coming months, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency board chairman Orkhan Mammadov said that the process of establishing the Council between the town countries is still ongoing.

"As co-chairs, Ahmed Dakheel and I discussed the upcoming agenda, membership, events, and joint initiatives within the Council," Mammadov said.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are cooperating in different spheres of the economy, especially in renewable energy. In this context, the agreements on the 240 MW wind power plant project were signed between the Energy Ministry, the Azerenergy OJSC, and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power on December 29, 2020.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the plant to be built took place on January 13.



