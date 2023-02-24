Number of logistics centers and customs warehouses to be increased along transport corridors

Qabil Ashirov

The number of logistics centers and customs warehouses will be increased along the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) and the "North-South" Transport Corridor, Azernews reports citing First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Ismayil Huseynov telling at a conference on the topic "Digital management platform and presentation of new economic initiatives",

"In this direction, the State Customs Committee is working together with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. We will provide the necessary support to increase the number of these centers and warehouses," added Ismayil Huseynov.

Besides that, the first deputy chairman noted that the number of electric and hybrid cars imported to Azerbaijan increases from year to year, and as of February 20, the number of imported electric cars amounted to 195.

"According to the analysis, the import of cars with electric motors to Azerbaijan amounted to 132 cars in 2019, 167 in 2020, and 160 in 2021. Imports of hybrid cars in 2019 equaled 3,645, in 2020 - 5,081, and in 2021 - 12,936. As a result of the steps taken, the number of cars with electric motors imported to Azerbaijan last year increased to 486. And in 2023, as of February 20, the number of imported electric vehicles totaled 195," he said.

Ismayil Huseynov said that four directions were identified in connection with the stimulation and promotion of the usage of these vehicles in the road map regarding the usage of environmentally friendly vehicles.

According to him, these directions comprised of conducting analysis and assessment regarding the use of electric cars and hybrid vehicles, preparing proposals for stimulating and promoting the use of environmentally friendly vehicles, and providing financial availability for the expansion of the use of electric cars and hybrid vehicles as well as electric cars and creation of necessary infrastructure for stimulating and promoting the use of hybrid vehicles.



