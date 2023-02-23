Azerbaijan's SOCAR & Pakistan's high delegation mull co-op on oil

Rovshen Najaf, the chairman of SOCAR, a state oil firm, received the Pakistani delegation made up of Minister of Board of Investment and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Federal Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masud Malik on February 22, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

According to SOCAR, the sides expressed satisfaction with the mutual fraternal and friendly relations and high-level strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Azerbaijani side expressed its gratitude to Pakistan for its support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Besides, the sides underscored the development of cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.

“Within the framework of the meeting, the long-term strategic goals of SOCAR were discussed, and information was provided about regional and global energy projects. Discussions were held in the oil and gas sector, especially the trade of oil products, the development of natural gas infrastructure, and the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG),” SOCAR noted.

SOCAR added that the possible opportunities for cooperation between SOCAR and Pakistani companies were reviewed, and opinions were exchanged on various issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

Noting that, a Pakistani delegation made up of three ministers – Federal Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Minister of Board of Investment and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Minister of Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmood is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan. The main purpose of the visit is to negotiate over the import of petroleum, oil, lubricant products, and liquefied natural gas from Azerbaijan.